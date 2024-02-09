Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
