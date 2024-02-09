Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.86 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.46.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.