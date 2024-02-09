Christopher R. Christensen Sells 10,800 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ENSG opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.