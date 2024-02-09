Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

