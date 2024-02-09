Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 241.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 42.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 587,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

