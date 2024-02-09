Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

