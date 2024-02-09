Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $55.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

CBSH opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $70,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,233 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

