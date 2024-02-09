Comparing NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 34.52 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -3.28 Ulta Beauty $10.21 billion 2.47 $1.24 billion $24.65 21.06

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology. NaaS Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58% Ulta Beauty 11.37% 61.42% 22.92%

Risk & Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NaaS Technology and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ulta Beauty 1 3 15 1 2.80

NaaS Technology presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.84%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $528.95, indicating a potential upside of 1.89%. Given NaaS Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NaaS Technology is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats NaaS Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services. The company's private label products comprises Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. It also distributes its products through its stores, website, and mobile applications. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

