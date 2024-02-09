Comparing Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Sompo has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sompo alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sompo and Aspen Pharmacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $34.10 billion 0.51 $674.56 million $2.61 10.06 Aspen Pharmacare $2.30 billion 2.04 $294.86 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sompo and Aspen Pharmacare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 5.20% 11.72% 1.70% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aspen Pharmacare pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sompo pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sompo beats Aspen Pharmacare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.