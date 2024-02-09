Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Compugen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $185.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 78.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

