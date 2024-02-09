Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Stock Up 34.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

CFLT stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Confluent by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.