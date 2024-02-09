Contrasting Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IG Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and IG Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $114.66 million 5.34 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -14.34 IG Group N/A N/A N/A $0.41 22.55

Profitability

IG Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Applied Digital and IG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% IG Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and IG Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 IG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 192.83%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than IG Group.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands. It also provides exchange-traded derivatives under the tastytrade, an online brokerage and investor education platform; and Spectrum, a multilateral trading facility. In addition, the company offers stock trading and investment services that include share, commodities, equities, and fixed-income assets under IG brand. Further, it provides content and education solutions, such as daily live programming, news and original content, and webinars and tutorials under IG, tastylive, and DailyFX brands. Additionally, the company offers spread betting, CFD trading, foreign exchange and market risk management, data distribution, software development and support, financing, foreign exchange, market making, stock and exchange-traded funds trading, and translation services, as well as issues turbo warrants. IG Group Holdings plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

