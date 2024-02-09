Contrasting Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.36 0.41 Brixmor Property Group $1.22 billion 5.64 $354.19 million $1.12 20.41

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brixmor Property Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $25.09, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group 27.45% 11.81% 4.06%

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq. ft. of retail space and 2,793 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, +WOO, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Tsing Yi Square, Smartland, Stars of Kovan Property, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

