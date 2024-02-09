Contrasting OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of OFX Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OFX Group and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 0 12 6 1 2.42

Profitability

Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $94.56, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than OFX Group.

This table compares OFX Group and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFX Group N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 9.49% 10.33% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFX Group and Morgan Stanley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFX Group N/A N/A N/A $0.34 12.88 Morgan Stanley $96.19 billion 1.46 $9.09 billion $5.17 16.57

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than OFX Group. OFX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats OFX Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFX Group

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016. OFX Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides equity and fixed income products comprising sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services; foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, commercial mortgage and secured lending facilities, and financing for sales and trading customers, and asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage, custody, administrative, and investment advisory services; self-directed brokerage services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternatives and solutions, and liquidity and overlay services to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, third-party fund sponsors, corporations, and individuals through institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

