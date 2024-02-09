Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 90,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 117.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Copart by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.96 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

