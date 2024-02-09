Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $534,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock valued at $461,832,871. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.