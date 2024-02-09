Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8644 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDI opened at $143.59 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $149.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of 184.14 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.