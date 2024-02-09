Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4387 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $70.13 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

