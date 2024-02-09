Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Criteo by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Natixis raised its position in Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

