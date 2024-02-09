Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of CRTO opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Criteo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

