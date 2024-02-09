CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $323.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $323.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

