CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $53.34 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

