Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.28

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.28 and last traded at $227.28, with a volume of 5339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.1 %

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.10 and a 200 day moving average of $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

