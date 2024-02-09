CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $245.84

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.84 and last traded at $241.75, with a volume of 64034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.57.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Up 7.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.