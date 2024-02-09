DA Davidson Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $140.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.