DA Davidson Weighs in on Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

