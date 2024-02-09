Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Stephen T. O’rourke Buys 5,000 Shares

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) Director Stephen T. O’rourke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 896,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,106.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dakota Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DC opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Dakota Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.94.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dakota Gold
Dakota Gold Company Profile
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dakota Gold
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.