Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Stephen T. O’rourke Buys 5,000 Shares

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) Director Stephen T. O’rourke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 896,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,106.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DC opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Dakota Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.94.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dakota Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dakota Gold by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 286,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the second quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Dakota Gold during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

