David L. Roller Sells 1,392 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $70,463.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after buying an additional 1,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

