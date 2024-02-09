Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Dayforce Stock Performance
Shares of DAY stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,333.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.
Dayforce Company Profile
