Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,707 shares of company stock valued at $70,972. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

