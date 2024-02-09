Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.91.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$28.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

