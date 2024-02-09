Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

