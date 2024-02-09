Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.40

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 2127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

