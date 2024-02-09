Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given a C$3.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.56. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$13.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 34.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2099853 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

