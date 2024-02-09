Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $233.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

