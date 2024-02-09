Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Head to Head Survey

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and Doma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros 0 0 0 0 N/A Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Doma has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 482.75%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Doma $440.18 million 0.13 -$302.21 million ($16.10) -0.27

This table compares Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and Doma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Doma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Doma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros N/A N/A N/A Doma -63.44% -429.43% -43.26%

Summary

Doma beats Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

(Get Free Report)

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services. It distributes its products through telephone and Internet sales channels. The company was formerly known as Bankinter Aseguradora Directa, S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and changed its name to Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros on January 26, 1995. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Tres Cantos, Spain.

About Doma

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market. It operates its third-party title insurance agency business under the North American Title Company brand. Doma Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.