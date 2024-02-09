DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

