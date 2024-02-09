Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$21.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

DND stock opened at C$13.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$746.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$23.14.

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$576,600.00. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

