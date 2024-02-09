Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $59.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.