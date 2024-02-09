e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $167.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Shares of ELF opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.76. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

