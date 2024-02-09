Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $94.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.61.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $128.48.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.