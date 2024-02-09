Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $94.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

