Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on March 11th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NYSE EMR opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 871,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

