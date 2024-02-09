Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $105.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.