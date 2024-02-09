Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.57.

ENTA stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.29%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

