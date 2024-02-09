Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

ENB stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

