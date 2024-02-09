Enbridge Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.81.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$46.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.89. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.56.

Insider Activity

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 244.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

