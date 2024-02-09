Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDR

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.04 and a 52 week high of C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$419.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.15.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$66.32 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0193498 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.