Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Energizer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ENR opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Energizer

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.