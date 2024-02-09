EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ENS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

