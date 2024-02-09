Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 4,875 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $73,661.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,563.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $73,758.75.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Anish Patel sold 102 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,531.02.

On Friday, December 22nd, Anish Patel sold 983 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $14,774.49.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

