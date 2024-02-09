Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

